Rediff.com  » Sports » Debate rages on: Is Ronaldo better than Messi?

Debate rages on: Is Ronaldo better than Messi?

By REDIFF SPORTS
December 01, 2023 09:10 IST
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi of Barcelona in action during the La Liga match at Camp Nou in Barcelona, on December 3 , 2016

IMAGE: Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi of Barcelona in action during the La Liga match at Camp Nou in Barcelona, on December 3 , 2016. Photograph: Alex Caparros/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives 

Former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher stated that Argentina superstar Lionel Messi is way ahead of Portuguese goal-scoring machine Cristiano Ronaldo in the debate of greatest of all time.

 

Ronaldo and Messi gave birth to arguably the greatest rivalry of the modern-day football. During their time in Spain Messi played for FC Barcelona and Ronaldo led the attacking charge for Real Madrid.

"It was never a debate. Ronaldo's nowhere near the level of Messi. Ronaldo is one of the greatest goalscorers of all time, Messi is the greatest player of all time, it's not even close. Ronaldo scored goals, Messi scored goals and was an unbelievable player," Carragher said on CBCS Sports.

Messi weaved his magic at the World Cup 2022 and guided La Albiceleste to the World Cup triumph in Saudi Arabia. He was awarded the prestigious Ballon d'Or award for the eighth time in his decorated career, an award that serves as a reminder of his brilliance as he reaches the final moments of his career.

He was also crowned as Inter Miami's MVP earlier this month. Under his leadership, the club won their first trophy in their entire history.

Ronaldo is dominating the Saudi Pro League at Al Nassr. With his brace against Al Akhdoud at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh on Monday the five-time Ballon d'Or winner now has 15 goals in 13 league appearances.

The Portuguese superstar now has scored the most first-division goals in football history, he has 527 career league goals with 61 goals alone in 2023.

