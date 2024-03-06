News
SEE: New York Stadium gears up for epic India-Pakistan clash

SEE: New York Stadium gears up for epic India-Pakistan clash

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 06, 2024 15:03 IST
Virat Kohli

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Babar Azam/X

The International Cricket Council (ICC) provided an update on the progress of the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, set to host the highly anticipated T20 World Cup clash between India and Pakistan on June 9.

Significant strides have been made in the stadium's construction in the past month, with the East Stand designed for 12,500 fans taking shape, along with ongoing work on the outfield and premium hospitality and media pavilions.

 

The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium will be India's home ground during the group stage, featuring matches against Ireland and the hosts USA.

 

Photograph: Kind Courtesy ICC/X

Chris Tetley, ICC Head of Events, expressed excitement about the construction progress, emphasising the substantial development in the East Stand framework.

Despite the T20 World Cup being three months away, resale ticket prices for the India-Pakistan clash are skyrocketing, reaching nearly Rs 2 crore on platforms like StubHub and SeatGeek.

Both the India-Pakistan and India-Canada matches are already listed as sold out on the official ICC ticketing website.

The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, with a capacity of 34,000, has contributed to the surge in ticket prices for the marquee clash.

For the India-Pakistan match on StubHub, the cheapest ticket is priced at Rs 1.04 lakh, while SeatGeek features the most expensive ticket at Rs 1.86 crore, inclusive of platform fees.

REDIFF CRICKET
