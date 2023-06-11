News
Is Iga Swiatek the Next Queen of Clay?

Is Iga Swiatek the Next Queen of Clay?

June 11, 2023 13:29 IST
Many more French Open titles to come for Swiatek, says Mauresmo

Iga Swiatek

IMAGE: Iga Swiatek poses for the shutterbugs. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal's French Open record might be a long shot for Iga Swiatek but the Pole has now triumphed three times at Roland Garros and tournament director Amelie Mauresmo sees more success for her in Paris.

Swiatek, 22, lifted the Suzanne Lenglen Cup on Saturday for the third time in four years, becoming the youngest to win the claycourt Grand Slam twice in a row since Monica Seles in 1992.

 

"She's getting this special relationship with Roland Garros over the years. She's still young, won her first in 2020 and we can imagine that she will lift the trophy many more times here," former world number one and twice major champion Mauresmo told reporters after Swiatek beat Czech Karolina Muchova 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 in the final.

According to Mauresmo, who shone on grass and hardcourts but never won the French Open, Swiatek has the all the qualities needed to reign on clay.

"Her game is really suited to the surface, she moves remarkably, slides perfectly and she's tough mentally," said Mauresmo.

Asked if she could one day emulate Nadal's staggering record of 14 titles at Roland Garros, Mauresmo replied: "From three to 14, there's a long way, but the fact is that she's won three of the last four."

Source: REUTERS
