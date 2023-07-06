News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Wimbledon: Another day, another milestone for Djoko!

Wimbledon: Another day, another milestone for Djoko!

July 06, 2023 00:52 IST
IMAGE: Novak Djokovic celebrates his milestone win. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Another day, another milestone reached for Novak Djokovic as he racked up Grand Slam victory number 350 by dispatching Australia's Jordan Thompson at Wimbledon on Wednesday.

The defending champion was given a thorough workout by Thompson but always looked in control at the crucial moments as he won 6-3 7-6(4) 7-5 to move into the third round.

He joins Roger Federer and Serena Williams as the only players to have reached 350 wins at the Slams, but the 36-year-old has his eyes firmly fixed on higher goals.

 

Playing with his usual clinical accuracy he eventually subdued Thompson who offered up something rare at Wimbledon these days -- some serve and volley tennis.

IMAGE: Jelena Djokovic cheers on her husband! Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

It certainly kept Djokovic honest but the second seeded Serb, bidding to win a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon and fifth in a row, always looked in control.

Thompson, ranked 70, was within two points of levelling the match at the sharp end of the second set but once Djokovic came through the tiebreak with a couple of timely aces thrown in, there was only really likely to be one outcome.

That said, Thompson, given loud backing by the Centre Court crowd desperate to see a contest, refused to slink away.

But serving at 5-6 in the third set the Australian could not keep Djokovic at bay and he netted a volley to end the contest.

Source: REUTERS
