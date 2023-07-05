News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Wimbledon: Just Stop Oil protesters halt play

Wimbledon: Just Stop Oil protesters halt play

July 05, 2023 20:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Groundstaff clear orange confetti from court 18. Photographs: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Protesters briefly interrupted play on the third day of Wimbledon on Wednesday, releasing orange ticker-tape mixed with jigsaw puzzle pieces on Court 18 during a men's singles match.

Two protesters from Just Stop Oil ran on to the court holding boxes marked as 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzles of Centre Court and sprinkled the contents, halting play between Grigor Dimitrov and Sho Shimabukuro.

One of the protesters covered the court quite liberally while the other one aimed mainly wide of the tramlines.

Security staff quickly removed the individuals, one of whom sat down cross-legged on the turf. Neither resisted.

 

The crowd booed the protesters with some heard shouting "Get Off". Ground staff then swept the glitter off the court and there appeared to be no damage.

Shortly after the protest, rain returned and the covers were dragged across the court.

Security had been beefed up for the grasscourt Grand Slam, one of the jewels of the British sporting summer, after a spate of protests at high-level events in Britain.

The environmental group disrupted the second Ashes cricket Test at Lord's last week, attempting to spread orange powder on the wicket. They also intervened in this year's Premiership Rugby final and the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield where they smeared orange powder over a table.

This year's Grand National horse race was also disrupted after animal rights activists attached themselves to fences.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Would love to work with Coco Gauff'
'Would love to work with Coco Gauff'
Rohit Sharma's New Look: Yay Or Nay?
Rohit Sharma's New Look: Yay Or Nay?
Ashwin: What's This Spirit Of Cricket?
Ashwin: What's This Spirit Of Cricket?
Collegium names 2 HC judges for elevation to SC
Collegium names 2 HC judges for elevation to SC
Manipur cuts 2,000 forces guarding ministers, MLAs
Manipur cuts 2,000 forces guarding ministers, MLAs
'When people don't like a dismissal under laws...'
'When people don't like a dismissal under laws...'
EC gets 40 supporting affidavits from Ajit Pawar bloc
EC gets 40 supporting affidavits from Ajit Pawar bloc

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

More like this

Beckham enjoys the action on Centre Court!

Beckham enjoys the action on Centre Court!

PICS: Centre Court can't get enough of Federer!

PICS: Centre Court can't get enough of Federer!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances