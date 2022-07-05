News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Wimbledon PIX: Maria beats fellow German Niemeier to enter semis

July 05, 2022 20:56 IST
Images from Day 9 of the Wimbledon 2022 Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Tatjana Maria celebrates winning her quarter-final match against Jule Niemeier on Day 9 of Wimbledon 2022 on Tuesday. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Experience overcame youth in the Wimbledon quarter-finals on Tuesday when 34-year-old Tatjana Maria beat Jule Niemeier, 22, 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 in an entertaining battle of German outsiders.

 

Both women started nervously, spraying errors on either side of the court but Niemeier, playing at her first Wimbledon, took the early initiative, breaking in the first game and grabbing the set when Maria, ranked 103, put a forehand wide.

IMAGE: Tatjana Maria held her nerve in the final set, breaking back after dropping her serve in the fifth game, then taking the match when Jule Niemeier, on serve, netted on match point. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Maria, who gave birth to her second child last year, upped her game in the second set, producing some telling returns, heavy slice and deft drop shots. She took the set with a volleyed winner on Niemeier's serve.

In a match of fluctuating fortunes, Niemeier could not find her rhythm on her biggest weapon - the serve -- producing 11 double faults.

Neither woman had reached a Grand Slam quarter-final before but Maria held her nerve in the final set, breaking back after dropping her serve in the fifth game, then taking the match when Niemeier, on serve, netted on match point.

Source: REUTERS
