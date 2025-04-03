HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Wimbledon's iconic Hill set for major makeover

April 03, 2025

IMAGE: The All England Club announced plans for redevelopment works to the grassy hillock outside Court One known among other nicknames as Henman Hill and Murray Mound. Photograph: Andrew Baker/Reuters

One of the most atmospheric locations at Wimbledon is set for a makeover with the All England Club announcing plans on Thursday for redevelopment works to the grassy hillock outside Court One known among other nicknames as Henman Hill and Murray Mound.

Often the preferred location in the past for fans without showcourt tickets to catch British greats Tim Henman and Andy Murray on big video screens, the Hill will be transformed after the 2026 Championships.

The project, which promises far greater accessible viewing opportunities and better wheelchair access to various tiers, is expected to be completed in time for the 2027 edition, which is the 150th anniversary of the first Championships.

Plans

also include more seating through a number of new low retaining walls, which will improve visibility of the big screen by reducing the slope of the existing tiers.

"The redevelopment of our world-famous Hill ... will allow even more tennis fans to enjoy its unique atmosphere and vantage point," All England Club chair Deborah Jevans said.

"I am particularly pleased that these plans will increase the accessibility of The Hill for our guests using wheelchairs or who have additional accessibility requirements.

 

"It is an exciting opportunity as we look towards 2027 and the 150th anniversary of the first Championships."

The All England Club said it would consult local residents next week before the planning application is submitted to the London Borough of Merton.

Last September, Wimbledon was given the green light for a massive expansion project by the Greater London Authority, with plans for 39 new grasscourts including a new 8,000-seater show court in the adjacent open land.

Source: REUTERS
Source: REUTERS
