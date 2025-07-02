HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
I feel very alone out there at times; I struggle mentally: Zverev

By REDIFF SPORTS
July 02, 2025 10:48 IST

Alexander Zverev

IMAGE: Alexander Zverev said he is struggling to cope with the sport's hectic schedule and often feels 'alone'. Photographs: Toby Melville/Reuters

Germany's Alexander Zverev admitted he is considering therapy as he battles mental health issues following his first round exit at Wimbledon on Tuesday.

Zverev was the most notable men's singles casualty, the third seed losing 7-6(3), 6-7(8), 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-4 to France's Arthur Rinderknech in a marathon duel that began on Monday and was locked at one set apiece overnight.

Zverev is yet to win a Grand Slam title after 38 attempts -- finishing runner-up three times.

The German said he is struggling to cope with the sport's hectic schedule and often feels 'alone'.

"It’s funny, I feel very alone out there at times. I struggle mentally. I've been saying that since after the Australian Open," he said.

"I'm trying to find ways, trying to find ways to kind of get out of this hole. I keep kind of finding myself back in it in a way. I feel, generally speaking, quite alone in life at the moment, which is a feeling that is not very nice."

Alexander Zverev

When asked if he is considering therapy to address his mental health struggles, he replied: "Maybe for the first time in my life I’ll probably need it. I have been through a lot of difficulties. I’ve been through a lot of difficulties in the media. I've been through a lot of difficulties in life generally.

"I have never felt this empty before. Just lacking joy, just lacking joy in everything that I do. It’s not necessarily about tennis. Just lacking joy outside of tennis, as well."

"Even when I am winning, even when I’m winning like in Stuttgart or Halle, it’s not necessarily, like, a feeling that I used to get where I was happy, over the moon, I felt motivated to keep going.

"It's just not there right now for me, which, again, is the first time in my life which I'm feeling it."

Alexander Zverev

Last year, a German court closed the case against Zverev after he agreed to a settlement with the mother of his child, who had accused him of physical abuse.

 

The agreement, according to German media, includes a monetary condition of 200,000 euros ($217,820), with the player not being found guilty of any wrongdoing.

The pair had a daughter in 2021, though by that time they were no longer together. In January 2023, the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) closed an investigation that was launched after another ex-girlfriend, tennis player Olga Sharypova, accused Zverev of domestic abuse.

REDIFF SPORTS
