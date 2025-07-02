HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Wonderkid Divyanshi Creates History At Asian Youth TT

Source: PTI
July 02, 2025 00:52 IST

Divyanshi

IMAGE: Divyanshi Bhowmick celebrates with team-mates after winning the U-15 singles title at the Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on Tuesday. Photograph: SAI Media

Young Divyanshi Bhowmick made history by becoming the first Indian in 36 years to win the U-15 girls' singles title at the Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The 14-year-old defeated China's Zhu Qihi 4-2 in a high-pressure final, capping a sensational run that included victories over three Chinese players — an unprecedented feat in Indian youth table tennis.

With this win, Divyanshi, who was seeded second, also sealed a berth in the World Youth Championships.

Her standout moment came in the semifinals, where she edged past China's Liu Ziling in a thrilling seven-game battle to keep India's gold medal hopes alive.

Divyanshi is part of the Dani Sports Foundation's development programme, which works alongside Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) to identify and nurture young prospects.

The youngster was a part of the first edition of the Dream UTT Juniors, which ran alongside Ultimate Table Tennis Season 6 in Ahmedabad, featuring some of the country's best young talents.

 

She was also named the Best Women's Player (Overall) at the Table Tennis Super League (TTSL) Maharashtra in April this year.

India wrapped up their campaign in Tashkent with one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
