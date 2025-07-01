Wimbledon 2025: Unheralded Italian stuns World No. 3!

IMAGE: World No. 116 Elisabetta Cocciaretto of Italy returns a shot during her first round match against World No. 3 Jessica Pegula of USA at the Wimbledon on Tuesday. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Fresh off a title in Bad Homburg and tipped for a deep run at Wimbledon, World No. 3 Jessica Pegula crashed out in the first round on Tuesday, stunned 6-2, 6-3 by unheralded Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto.

It was a meek surrender from Pegula, who looked subdued from the start on Court Two. She landed only half her first serves, struck a mere five winners and sprayed 24 unforced errors in a display more tentative than tenacious.

Cocciaretto, meanwhile, kept her composure and her smile.

The World No. 116 was rock-solid throughout, breaking the American four times and exacting revenge for her straight-sets defeat at Wimbledon two years ago.

It marked only the second top-10 win of Cocciaretto’s career, but was thoroughly deserved.

"Playing on this court is a dream for me," she said.