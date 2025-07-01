HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Wimbledon 2025: Unheralded Italian stuns World No. 3!

Wimbledon 2025: Unheralded Italian stuns World No. 3!

July 01, 2025 17:47 IST

IMAGE: World No. 116 Elisabetta Cocciaretto of Italy returns a shot during her first round match against World No. 3 Jessica Pegula of USA at the Wimbledon on Tuesday. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Fresh off a title in Bad Homburg and tipped for a deep run at Wimbledon, World No. 3 Jessica Pegula crashed out in the first round on Tuesday, stunned 6-2, 6-3 by unheralded Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto.

It was a meek surrender from Pegula, who looked subdued from the start on Court Two. She landed only half her first serves, struck a mere five winners and sprayed 24 unforced errors in a display more tentative than tenacious.

Cocciaretto, meanwhile, kept her composure and her smile.

 

The World No. 116 was rock-solid throughout, breaking the American four times and exacting revenge for her straight-sets defeat at Wimbledon two years ago.

It marked only the second top-10 win of Cocciaretto’s career, but was thoroughly deserved.

"Playing on this court is a dream for me," she said.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
