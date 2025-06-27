HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Wimbledon draw is out!

June 27, 2025 15:20 IST

French Open champion Gauff is in line for a clash with fellow American Jessica Pegula.

Top seed Sabalenka draws qualifier Branstine in Wimbledon first round

IMAGE: Top seed Sabalenka draws qualifier Branstine in Wimbledon first round. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

World number one Aryna Sabalenka's quest for her first Wimbledon title will begin against Canadian qualifier Carson Branstine while second seed Coco Gauff's opener will be versus Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska.

 

Friday's draw also pitched defending champion Barbora Krejcikova, the 17th seed, against Alexandra Eala of the Philippines.

Third seed Jessica Pegula's first-round opponent is Italian qualifier Elisabetta Cocciaretto, while fourth seed Jasmine Paolini, runner-up last year, faces Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia.

Belarusian Sabalenka could meet Paolini in the semi-finals while Gauff is in line for a clash with fellow American Pegula.

British number one Emma Raducanu faces an intriguing opening round match against compatriot Mingge Xu, one of three British teenaged wildcards in the draw.

 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
