Windies pacer defends behaviour after ICC fine

Source: ANI
June 27, 2025 12:45 IST

'It did not really mean anything and it was more a bit of frustration.'

West Indies pacer Jayden Seales was penalised for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct for giving a send-off to Pat Cummins after dismissing him

IMAGE: West Indies pacer Jayden Seales was penalised for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct for giving a send-off to Pat Cummins after dismissing him. Photograph: Windies Cricket/X

West Indies pacer Jayden Seales has been handed a 15 per cent fine of his match fee for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the opening day of the first Test against Australia in Barbados.

 

The incident occurred during the 55th over of Australia's first innings at Kensington Oval, when Seales gestured to the dressing room after dismissing opposing captain Pat Cummins.

It was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match."

Seales played down the incident when quizzed for more information at stumps on the first day.

'It did not really mean anything and it was more a bit of frustration,' the ICC quoted Seales as saying on Day 1.

'Pat hit a couple of good shots off me and I just showed him where the dressing room was and there wasn't really anything in it,' he added.

Seales received the fine and also had one demerit point added to his record, making it the second offence in a 24-month period, which increased his tally of demerit points over the same period to two.

Seales and the West Indies fast bowlers were in the action again on Thursday as the Caribbean side showed plenty of fight against the reigning ICC World Test Championship runners-up.

Shai Hope (48) and skipper Roston Chase (44) added 67 for the sixth wicket to help the West Indies open up a 10-run lead on the first innings and Australia's top-order was once again undone as the tourists reached 92/4 and an overall lead of 82.

Seales was among the wicket takers late on the second day as he bowled Josh Inglis for 12 for his sixth scalp of the match, with Travis Head (13) and Beau Webster (19) to resume on Friday and the Test match evenly poised.

Source: ANI
