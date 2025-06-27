How Rahul put Test team before newborn

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
By REDIFF CRICKET
June 27, 2025
June 27, 2025

KL Rahul and Athiya’s bundle of joy, Evaarah arrived in March

IMAGE: KL Rahul and Athiya’s bundle of joy, Evaarah arrived in March. Photograph: KL Rahul/X

A taxing IPL season, a newborn, and the comfort of seniority would’ve been reason enough to rest. But Weeks after becoming a father for the first time, KL Rahul  packed his kit bag and boarded a flight to England, leaving behind the joys of fatherhood, to don the whites for India ‘A’, putting country before family.

 

In an interview to The Times of India, Delhi Capitals coach Hemang Badani revealed a special conversation he had with Rahul. 

'Country first, Hemang bhai. I care for this team,' Rahul told Badani, before heading to England in early June.

'He wanted to be there early. He wanted to play the side game (India A tour game).

'Forget the hundred he scored (in the opening Test against England at Headingley). That came later. What matters is the statement he made without saying much -- 'I want to be with the team. I want to prepare. I want to lead.’

And lead he did. In the absence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the Test dressing room needed a steady voice. Rahul, now the senior-most batter in the side, answered that call.

From the unofficial second Test for India 'A' where he opened the batting and stroked a classy 116 to the first official Test at Leeds where he dug in for a vital 137 in the second innings, Rahul’s bat did the talking. Between both matches, he has posted scores of 116, 51, 42, and 137 -- numbers that reflect form and purpose.

 

REDIFF CRICKET
