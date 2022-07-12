News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Wimbledon champion Djokovic hopes to play in Australian Open

Wimbledon champion Djokovic hopes to play in Australian Open

July 12, 2022 12:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Novak Djokovic

IMAGE: Novak Djokovic won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon titles in 2021 but was unable to defend his Melbourne Park crown. Photograph: Wimbledon/Facebook

Novak Djokovic is hoping to be allowed to play at the Australian Open next year despite being kicked out of the country over his vaccination status in January, the Serbian told state television RTS on Monday.

 

Djokovic won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon titles in 2021 but was unable to defend his Melbourne Park crown due to his refusal to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

He lost his French Open title after going out to eventual champion Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals this year but retained his Wimbledon crown on Sunday.

The 21-time major champion cannot currently enter the US without being vaccinated against COVID, while his deportation from Australia carried with it a three-year re-entry ban.

"As things stand now, I cannot travel to Australia and the United States, but I am hoping to get positive news," Djokovic told RTS after being greeted by thousands of fans in front of Belgrade City Hall.

"I believe things will change for Australian Open. For the US Open there is not much time, but hope dies last. I would like to play at the US Open and Australia Open, but even if I do not it's not the end of the world."

Australia scrapped a rule that required international travellers to declare their COVID vaccination status last week.

Then Prime Minister Scott Morrison said when Djokovic was removed from Australia in January that his re-entry ban could be waived "in the right circumstances".

After finishing 2021 one major short of a rare calendar-year Grand Slam, Djokovic's season has not panned out as he would have envisaged after missing the Australian Open and losing to Nadal at Roland Garros.

However, the 35-year-old has won the last four editions of Wimbledon in 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022, with the 2020 tournament cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He is now one Grand Slam title behind record holder Nadal, who has won 22 majors.

On Monday thousands of people waved Serbian flags and shouted 'Nole! Nole!' - Djokovic's nickname in Serbian.

Authorities organised fireworks and a concert. Djokovic addressed the fans from the balcony of City Hall and threw 20 signed tennis balls into the crowd.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: George Holds Djokovic's Trophy
SEE: George Holds Djokovic's Trophy
Rybakina Evades Questions On Ukraine
Rybakina Evades Questions On Ukraine
'No Mean Feat': Tendulkar hails Novak Djokovic
'No Mean Feat': Tendulkar hails Novak Djokovic
India logs 13,615 new Covid cases, active tally rise
India logs 13,615 new Covid cases, active tally rise
How Much Kajol Will Be PAID For OTT Debut
How Much Kajol Will Be PAID For OTT Debut
NASA's telescope reveals 1st infrared pic of universe
NASA's telescope reveals 1st infrared pic of universe
Heavy rains continue in Mumbai amid orange alert
Heavy rains continue in Mumbai amid orange alert

INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

More like this

PICS: 'An evening fit for champions'

PICS: 'An evening fit for champions'

I'm not planning to get vaccinated: Djokovic

I'm not planning to get vaccinated: Djokovic

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances