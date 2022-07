Singles champions Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina were the star attractions at Sunday's Wimbledon Champions Ball.

Glimpses from 'An evening fit for champions'...

IMAGE: Jelena Djokovic with her husband who equalled Pete Sampras's record of 7 Wimbledon titles on Sunday. Photographs: Wimbledon/Facebook

IMAGE: Moscow-born Elena Rybakina is the first tennis player from Kazakhstan to win a Grand Slam title.

IMAGE: Jelena and Novak arrive for the ball.

IMAGE: Wimbledon Wheelchair Men's singles champion, Japan's Shingo Kunieda.

IMAGE: Will Djoko equal Federer's Wimbledon record of eight titles next year?

IMAGE: Will Elena win the US Open next?