Rediff.com  » Sports » PICS: Sancho earns Manchester United win at Leicester

September 02, 2022 03:04 IST
Jadon Sancho celebrates putting Manchester United ahead in the Premier League match against Leicester City, at King Power Stadium, Leicester, on Thursday.

IMAGE: Jadon Sancho celebrates putting Manchester United ahead in the Premier League match against Leicester City, at King Power Stadium, Leicester, on Thursday. Photograph: Craig Brough/Reuters

Manchester United collected a third straight win in the Premier League, a first-half Jadon Sancho goal giving them a 1-0 win over Leicester City at the King Power stadium on Thursday.

 

Sancho provided a cool finish, rounding keeper Danny Ward and slipping the ball home in the 23rd minute after being set up by Marcus Rashford from a Bruno Fernandes break down the right.

James Maddison went close for Leicester with a superb free-kick which brought an excellent save from United's David De Gea but the home side struggled to create chances.

After the break United took few risks and lacked a cutting edge with manager Erik ten Hag deciding to bring on Cristiano Ronaldo in the 68th minute.

Cristiano Ronaldo is halted in his stride by Wilfred Ndidi.

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo is halted in his stride by Wilfred Ndidi. Photograph: Carl Recine/Reuters

Ronaldo, who had been linked with a move away from the club during the transfer window, went close with a bicycle kick and added some life to United's attack.

Leicester had a late chance to level but full-back James Justin blasted high and wide from a promising position on the right as United collected back-to-back away victories.

The victory moved United up to fifth with nine points from five matches, six adrift of leaders Arsenal and four behind second-placed Manchester City.

Leicester stay bottom on one point.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
