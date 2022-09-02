PICS: Sancho earns Manchester United win at Leicester

IMAGE: Jadon Sancho celebrates putting Manchester United ahead in the Premier League match against Leicester City, at King Power Stadium, Leicester, on Thursday. Photograph: Craig Brough/Reuters/span>

Manchester United collected a third straight win in the Premier League, a first-half Jadon Sancho goal giving them a 1-0 win over Leicester City at the King Power stadium on Thursday.

Sancho provided a cool finish, rounding keeper Danny Ward and slipping the ball home in the 23rd minute after being set up by Marcus Rashford from a Bruno Fernandes break down the right.

James Maddison went close for Leicester with a superb free-kick which brought an excellent save from United's David De Gea but the home side struggled to create chances.

After the break United took few risks and lacked a cutting edge with manager Erik ten Hag deciding to bring on Cristiano Ronaldo in the 68th minute.

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo is halted in his stride by Wilfred Ndidi. Photograph: Carl Recine/Reuters

Ronaldo, who had been linked with a move away from the club during the transfer window, went close with a bicycle kick and added some life to United's attack.

Leicester had a late chance to level but full-back James Justin blasted high and wide from a promising position on the right as United collected back-to-back away victories.

The victory moved United up to fifth with nine points from five matches, six adrift of leaders Arsenal and four behind second-placed Manchester City.

Leicester stay bottom on one point.