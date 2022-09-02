News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Kyrgios fined for spitting, obscenities at US Open

Kyrgios fined for spitting, obscenities at US Open

September 02, 2022 06:24 IST
Nick Kyrgios reacts after losing a point to France's Benjamin Bonzi during their men's singles second round match at the US Open on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Nick Kyrgios reacts after losing a point to France's Benjamin Bonzi during their men's singles second round match at the US Open on Wednesday. Photograph: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Fiery Australian Nick Kyrgios has been fined $7,500 for "spitting and audible obscenities" during his second-round win at the US Open on Wednesday, tournament organizers told Reuters.

The fine was the largest handed out to a player at the tournament so far.

 

The Wimbledon finalist maintained a running dialogue with himself throughout his 7-6(3), 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 win over the Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi but boiled over when he was broken late in the fourth set.

He immediately spat in the direction of his players' box and swore at a man there he deemed as being insufficiently supportive.

"Go home if you're not going to (expletive) support me, bro," he shouted during the changeover.

"You are not a spectator."

Kyrgios also complained about the smell of cannabis during his night match at Louis Armstrong Stadium, saying he was concerned it could aggravate his asthma.

Fines for unsportsmanlike conduct are nothing new to the big-serving 27-year-old.

He was fined for spitting towards a fan after his first round win at this year's Wimbledon and again for swearing at an umpire during his heated fourth-round victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Kyrgios is also being sued for defamation by a fan he accused of looking like she had "700 drinks" during his defeat in the final of the grass court major, where he also berated members of his players' box.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Serena's championship odds cut amid US Open run
Ukraine's Kostyuk refuses to shake Azarenka's hand
PICS: Sancho earns Manchester United win at Leicester
Uganda to Jalgaon: Lord Ganesha!
Ukraine's Kostyuk refuses to shake Azarenka's hand
Serena's championship odds cut amid US Open run
US Open PIX: Alcaraz, Swiatek cruise into third round
US Open PIX: Alcaraz, Swiatek cruise into third round

PIX: Tiger, Zendaya Support Serena

