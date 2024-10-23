News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » Will the Shooting League of India be a game-changer?

Will the Shooting League of India be a game-changer?

Source: PTI
October 23, 2024 16:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shooting World Cup

IMAGE: Picture used for representational purpose only. Photograph: NRAI/X

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) on Wednesday announced the sport's first ever franchise-based league in the country christened "Shooting League of India".

The proposal, mooted by NRAI president Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, has received approval from the national federation's governing body.

A window for the same is being chalked out, post receiving approvals from the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF), the sport's global governing body.

 

The first edition of the league will be held in March.

Deo said, "Shooting, particularly after the performance in the recent Paris Olympics has received a huge fillip in its popularity and we thought that this was the right moment to launch a league.

"We have seen how well organised franchise leagues have not only helped in popularising the sport even further, but most importantly have brought in new audiences and revenue for them and their athletes. We owe it to our athletes to make the sport self-sustainable."

At Paris Olympics, Indian shooters won three medals in a single sport for the first time.

"Shooting in its purest Olympic form and format is not considered television friendly. However, we have all deliberated upon it extensively and feel that we may have arrived at a winning formula," he said.

"Let's keep our fingers crossed as all is in the interest of the sport and its super athletes, who have brought glory to the country on global platforms consistently over the last few decades," Deo added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Pant surpasses Kohli as India's top batter
Pant surpasses Kohli as India's top batter
'He has to score big runs': Gambhir warns K L Rahul
'He has to score big runs': Gambhir warns K L Rahul
At Team India's Nets In Pune
At Team India's Nets In Pune
'Serious questions remain': Cong on India-China truce
'Serious questions remain': Cong on India-China truce
More trouble for scribe Mahesh Langa as 2nd FIR filed
More trouble for scribe Mahesh Langa as 2nd FIR filed
New Zealand's 'four-spinner army' ready for India
New Zealand's 'four-spinner army' ready for India
Israel confirms killing Nasrallah's presumed successor
Israel confirms killing Nasrallah's presumed successor

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

More like this

'All the sports in which India does well removed'

'All the sports in which India does well removed'

Hardik Catches Up With 'Favourite Boys'

Hardik Catches Up With 'Favourite Boys'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances