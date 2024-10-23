At Team India's Nets In Pune

IMAGE: Captain Rohit Sharma with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah during India's nets in Pune. Photograph: BCCI/X

The Indian team hit the nets in Pune on Tuesday as the hosts aim to bounce back after their shocking defeat against New Zealand in the first Test in Bengaluru.



Ratted by the eight wicket thrashing in the series opener, India are aiming for a quick turnaround in the second Test, starting in Pune on Thursday.



The pitch in Pune is expected to be spin-friendly and India are likely to drop pacer Mohammed Siraj and bring in a fourth spin option in all-rounder Washington Sundar.



'They are filled with four left-handers in their 11. We want the option to take the ball away from the left-handers as well. We have had Washi around the white ball squad for a while and we like the way he operates,' said Ryan ten Doeschate, India's assistant coach, on Tuesday.



Shubman Gill, who missed the first match due to stiffness in his neck, is set to come back into the team which could see K L Rahul relegated to the bench.



Wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant, who was struck on his knee while keeping wickets in Bengaluru, is also likely to recover in time for the second Test.



A look at Team India's practice session at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune:

IMAGE: Virat Kohli enjoys himself during the practice session. Photograph: BCCI/X

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma works on his batting. Photograph: BCCI/X

IMAGE: Head Coach Gautam Gambhir keeps a keen eye on the proceedings. Photograph: BCCI/X

IMAGE: Shubman Gill's return is a big boost for the Indian batting line-up. Photograph: BCCI/X

IMAGE: Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav could prove to be a handful on the Pune pitch, which is expected to aid the spinners. Photograph: BCCI/X

IMAGE: Akash Deep is likely to play if India drop the struggling Mohammed Siraj. Photograph: BCCI/X