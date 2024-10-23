News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » CWG 2026: 'All the sports in which India does well removed'

CWG 2026: 'All the sports in which India does well removed'

Source: PTI
October 23, 2024 14:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy

IMAGE: Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy won the gold medal in men's doubles at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

Former World No 1 doubles shuttler Chirag Shetty termed the exclusion of badminton from the 2026 Commonwealth Games curriculum a wrong decision, and questioned how the organisers could do away with the most popular sport in the event.

The 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games organisers on Tuesday unveiled a heavily scaled-down roster, excluding hockey, shooting, cricket, badminton and wrestling, a move which will severely hurt India's medal prospects at the quadrennial event.

"I think it's a very bad decision, to be honest. I can say for badminton, I think it's the most watched sport. It's definitely one of the most watched sports in the Commonwealth Games," said Chirag, who along with partner Satwiksairaj Rankireddy won the gold medal at the 2022 Birmingham CWG, besides winning the mixed team gold medallist at Gold Coast in 2018.

He

said the popularity of the sport in Commonwealth Games could be gauged from the fact that virtually all badminton competitions are played in front of a packed house.

"I've been part of two editions at the Gold Coast and at the Birmingham editions. It's very difficult to get a seat for any of the rounds. I think it's definitely a very bad decision for the badminton community in general.

"I hope they (CWG organisers) will look into it and probably change it. As a part of the badminton community, we are disappointed. We were definitely looking forward to defend our title."

The World Championship bronze medallist added that the national sports federations and the government should take up the issue with the top-most authority in the CWG.

 

"As far as boycotting the event goes, I think it's in the hand of the government and associations to decide. I think it has to go at the highest place. I think the higher bodies have to be decisive and take it up to the higher authorities.

"Not just for badminton, even hockey, wrestling, I think all the sports in which India does well are being removed. I think it's definitely important that we fight for it."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Vinesh breaks silence on Sakshi Malik's claims
Vinesh breaks silence on Sakshi Malik's claims
Cricket, hockey, shooting, badminton dropped from CWG
Cricket, hockey, shooting, badminton dropped from CWG
PIX: Real Madrid's stunning comeback!
PIX: Real Madrid's stunning comeback!
Maha poll: NCP list out; Ajit Pawar to contest from...
Maha poll: NCP list out; Ajit Pawar to contest from...
'He Was Not An 'I' Man At All'
'He Was Not An 'I' Man At All'
Pant surpasses Kohli as India's top batter
Pant surpasses Kohli as India's top batter
Priyanka kicks off poll campaign with mega roadshow
Priyanka kicks off poll campaign with mega roadshow

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

More like this

'A huge setback for Indian sports'

'A huge setback for Indian sports'

India threatens CWG boycott over shocking exclusion

India threatens CWG boycott over shocking exclusion

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances