HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Will Sinner be fit for US Open?

Will Sinner be fit for US Open?

1 Minute Read
Share:

August 21, 2025 14:24 IST

Italy's Jannik Sinner retired from the final of the Cincinnati final against Carlos Alcaraz

IMAGE: Italy's Jannik Sinner retired from the final of the Cincinnati final against Carlos Alcaraz. Photograph: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Darren Cahill has played down concerns about Jannik Sinner's health after he was forced to retire from the Cincinnati Open final, saying the world number one is recovering and they are confident he will be ready ahead of his US Open defence.

 

The 24-year-old Italian withdrew from the US Open mixed doubles event, where he was to partner Katerina Siniakova, a day after illness forced him to retire five games into his Cincinnati final against world number two Carlos Alcaraz.

Cahill said the Australian Open and Wimbledon champion was suffering from a virus.

"I spoke briefly with him last night. He was feeling a little better," Cahill told ESPN on Wednesday.

"He'll rest, that's the plan, and I hope he can get on the court on Thursday and start hitting some balls. We're confident he'll be fine."

The US Open runs from August 24 to September 7.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

US Open: Djokovic's Last Dance or History in Making?
US Open: Djokovic's Last Dance or History in Making?
Leagues Cup's New Format Ups Goals, Fan Engagement
Leagues Cup's New Format Ups Goals, Fan Engagement
'Betrayed' Olympic champ slams 'malicious' rumours
'Betrayed' Olympic champ slams 'malicious' rumours
Has Yashasvi Jaiswal Been Shortchanged?
Has Yashasvi Jaiswal Been Shortchanged?
'Maybe Shreyas Isn't Liked As Someone Else Is'
'Maybe Shreyas Isn't Liked As Someone Else Is'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Mushroom & Chicken: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

14 Fictional Detectives We'd Trust With Any Case

webstory image 3

Presidents, Vice Presidents: North & South

VIDEOS

Sonia, Kharge sign nomination papers of B Sudershan Reddy for VP polls1:42

Sonia, Kharge sign nomination papers of B Sudershan Reddy...

India tests its most formidable 'Agni-V' missile 1:37

India tests its most formidable 'Agni-V' missile

SRK, Gauri step aside as Aryan takes center stage at Ba ds of Bollywood event1:23

SRK, Gauri step aside as Aryan takes center stage at Ba...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV