Will Sinner be fit for US Open?

IMAGE: Italy's Jannik Sinner retired from the final of the Cincinnati final against Carlos Alcaraz. Photograph: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Darren Cahill has played down concerns about Jannik Sinner's health after he was forced to retire from the Cincinnati Open final, saying the world number one is recovering and they are confident he will be ready ahead of his US Open defence.

The 24-year-old Italian withdrew from the US Open mixed doubles event, where he was to partner Katerina Siniakova, a day after illness forced him to retire five games into his Cincinnati final against world number two Carlos Alcaraz.

Cahill said the Australian Open and Wimbledon champion was suffering from a virus.

"I spoke briefly with him last night. He was feeling a little better," Cahill told ESPN on Wednesday.

"He'll rest, that's the plan, and I hope he can get on the court on Thursday and start hitting some balls. We're confident he'll be fine."

The US Open runs from August 24 to September 7.