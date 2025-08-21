Leagues Cup's New Format Fuels Goals, Fan Engagement

Messi’s Inter Miami lead Leagues Cup quarter-final lineup as average match viewership reached 1.43 million, up 62% from 2024.

IMAGE: Inter Miami's Luis Suarez celebrates with Lionel Messi after scoring a goal against Los Angeles Galaxy at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA on August 16. This year's Leagues Cup tournament features all 18 Liga MX teams and 18 qualifying MLS teams and the four quarter-finals will pit MLS clubs against Liga MX opponents, reinforcing the cross-border rivalry at the heart of the competition's redesign. Photograph: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images/Reuters

The Leagues Cup 2025 has reached its quarter-final stage, with four enticing MLS-Liga MX matchups set for Wednesday, showcasing the tournament's revamped format that has seen more goals and boosted commercial interest and fan engagement.

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami headline the quarter-final contenders, while Mexican powerhouse Tigres UANL and MLS outfit Seattle Sounders are also among the favourites heading into the last eight.

Through Phase One of the tournament, average match viewership reached 1.43 million, up 62% from 2024, across MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+, linear broadcasters in North America, and third-party platforms, organisers told Reuters on Wednesday.

Corporate sponsor revenue is up 13% year-on-year, with Walmart and Ocean Spray added as new partners. Digital and social media consumption has also risen sharply, organisers said.

On the pitch, the absence of draws and penalty shootouts following 90 minutes has led to an average of 3.37 goals per game. This figure surpasses regular-season scoring rates in MLS, Liga MX and several leading European leagues, according to organisers.

"It really starts with the competition and this new format," Leagues Cup executive director Thomas Mayo told Reuters.

"The level of play is very high. They're all arm in arm at the penalty shootouts and there's some real emotion. It means a lot to them. It's a tough competition."

This year's tournament features all 18 Liga MX teams and 18 qualifying MLS teams and the four quarter-finals will pit MLS clubs against Liga MX opponents, reinforcing the cross-border rivalry at the heart of the competition's redesign.

Matches between the two leagues have been closely contested, with points shared evenly between MLS and Liga MX sides.

Attendance figures are tracking closely with the 2024 edition, and organisers anticipate good crowds for Wednesday’s games.

The tournament’s stakes are high, with automatic qualification for the Concacaf Champions Cup guaranteed for the winner of the third-place match and both finalists. The champion will secure direct entry into the Champions Cup Round of 16.