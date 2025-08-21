US Open: Djokovic's Last Dance or History in the Making?

Skipping hard-court tune-ups in Toronto and Cincinnati, Djokovic has placed all his chips on New York in what many see as his last realistic shot at Grand Slam glory.

IMAGE: At 38, Novak Djokovic seeks a record 25th Slam at Flushing Meadows. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

After semi-final runs at all three Grand Slams this season, 38-year-old Novak Djokovic arrives at the US Open chasing history while confronting the limits of an aging body.

The Serbian great remains in pursuit of an unprecedented 25th Grand Slam title, but comes to Flushing Meadows without a single competitive singles match since his Wimbledon semi-final loss to eventual champion Jannik Sinner.

After his straight-sets Wimbledon loss to Sinner, he admitted reality is "hitting him like never before" and that closing the gap to today's best gets harder each season.

"It's just age, the wear and tear of the body. As much as I'm taking care of it, the reality hits me right now," said Djokovic, whose only titles over the past 18 months have been Olympic gold in Paris and an ATP 250 in Geneva in May.

"These guys are fit, young, sharp. I feel like I'm going into the match with a tank half empty. It's just not possible to win a match like that. It's one of these things I accept and embrace in some way, deal with the reality the way it is, and try to make the most out of it."

Djokovic is not only chasing a 25th major but also seeking to become the oldest Grand Slam singles champion. Two years removed from his last major triumph at the 2023 US Open, the seventh seed knows time is running out on his era.

What makes this quest all the more compelling is the opposition, with Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz emerging as the standard-bearers of a new generation.

Between them, they have claimed every major since Djokovic's last triumph at Flushing Meadows, with the Serb striving to keep his place among the game's dominant forces.

Whether it proves a breakthrough or a last dance for Djokovic, the spotlight remains on him, with history waiting to be claimed, if his body allows it.