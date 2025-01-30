Will Mohammedan Sporting's Head Coach return?

'Circumstances force me to make this difficult decision'

IMAGE: Mohammedan Sporting's Head Coach Andrey Chernyshov quit the club on Wednesday over non-payment of salaries. Photograph: Andrey Chernyshov/Instagram

Mohammedan Sporting club’s Head Coach Andrey Chernyshov created flutter in Indian football on Wednesday.

The 57-year-old quit the ISL club after non-payment of wages for three months.

In a long post on his Instagram handle he wrote: 'My dear friends, fans of the club. Today is a very sad day for me. I am forced to step down as head coach of MSC and my contract has been terminated for failure to fulfill the terms by the club.

'Circumstances force me to make this difficult decision. This is the most difficult and sad decision in my coaching career. You know how much I love the club, the players, the staff and of course you, my dears. We have gone through an interesting and difficult path together. We loved each other, we quarreled with each other, we parted, we met again. We won, we lost ... and we did a Very Big Thing, WE WON TOGETHER in the I-League. This will forever remain in the history of the club and Indian football. We got into the ISL, the highest level in Indian football,' he added.

'It was difficult for us, we were criticised, but you were always with me and the team. And we survived in difficult times and became stronger. I wanted to make a strong team that in a few seasons could fight for the highest places in the ISL.

'But to my great regret, I have to leave my post. I am a high-level professional coach. I came to your country to give a good result, but I have a contract that clearly states the conditions that the club must fulfill. As a professional, I cannot work for 3 months without receiving a salary. I will not now talk about the difficulties that we, the players, coaches and staff had to overcome this season. I have never been afraid of difficulties and always came out to you and journalists when you wanted to talk to me. But this cannot continue. I made this decision with tears in my eyes. But all the blame for this lies with the club’s management, which did not fulfill the terms of the contract. I love you and wish you all the best,' he concluded.

However, late on Wednesday, The Times of India reported that the Russian coach has decided to take back his resignation.

Club officials had an urgent 'fruitful' meeting with Chernyshov, which prompted the coach to rethink his decision.

'The investors will look into the coach's and players' salaries with utmost urgency. The coach is likely to leave for home and won't be available for the club's next two matches. He is expected to return after a fortnight and take charge of the team then,' TOI quoted a source as saying.

Interesting times lay ahead for the club whose two investors Bunkerhil and Shrachi Sports have stopped funding the Mohammedan Sporting Club Pvt Ltd, the company that owns the club, for not receiving shares from the club.

Chernyshov has a two-year contract with the club which run through to the 2026-27 season.