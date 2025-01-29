HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Hamilton crashes 2023 Ferrari!

Hamilton crashes 2023 Ferrari!

1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: January 30, 2025 00:04 IST

x

Lewis Hamilton was unhurt in the crash 

IMAGE: Lewis Hamilton was unhurt in the crash. Photograph: Formula 1/X

Lewis Hamilton crashed on the second day of testing a 2023 Ferrari Formula One car at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya on Wednesday.

The seven-times world champion, who had a first test run with his new team at their Fiorano track last week and is still adapting to his new surroundings after leaving Mercedes, was unhurt.

 

Hamilton, 40, is getting in some laps behind closed doors with teammate Charles Leclerc under rules that allow a limited amount of track mileage in older F1 cars.

The Italian it.motorsport.com website reported Hamilton went into the barriers at the end of the lap, damaging the suspension and bodywork.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

14-year-old makes splash with hat-trick of gold!
14-year-old makes splash with hat-trick of gold!
Super Smith reaches more than one landmark in Galle!
Super Smith reaches more than one landmark in Galle!
'Kohli's presence has added life to dressing room'
'Kohli's presence has added life to dressing room'
India to go all out to win bid for 2036 Olympic Games
India to go all out to win bid for 2036 Olympic Games
Ranji Trophy: Kuldeep included in UP squad
Ranji Trophy: Kuldeep included in UP squad

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Offbeat Places To Enjoy Snow In India

webstory image 2

Office Etiquette: What You Must NOT Do

webstory image 3

7 Most Beautiful Cities In The World

VIDEOS

Helicopter showers flower petals on devotees at Maha Kumbh8:49

Helicopter showers flower petals on devotees at Maha Kumbh

President Murmu arrives at Vijay Chowk to attend the Beating Retreat ceremony1:45

President Murmu arrives at Vijay Chowk to attend the...

Video: In Yamuna row, Haryana Chief Minister drinks 'poisoned' water0:57

Video: In Yamuna row, Haryana Chief Minister drinks...

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD