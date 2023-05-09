News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » The Great Messi Mystery: Where Will He Go Next?

The Great Messi Mystery: Where Will He Go Next?

May 09, 2023 20:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Lionel Messi

IMAGE: Lionel Messi's future at PSG has been the subject of much speculation. Photograph: Paris Saint-Germain/Twitter

Lionel Messi has not "signed or agreed" a deal to play in Saudi Arabia next season, the Argentine's father said after reports on Tuesday linked the Paris St Germain forward with a move to the Middle East.

Messi's future at PSG has been the subject of much speculation in recent days after the Ligue 1 side suspended him for making a trip to Saudi Arabia and missing a training session as a result.

 

On Tuesday, French media reported that Messi's move to Saudi Arabia was a "done deal", adding that the 35-year-old was in the process of finalising details before signing a contract.

"There is absolutely nothing with any club for next year. The decision will never be made before Lionel finishes the league (season) with PSG," Messi's father Jorge said in a statement on Instagram.

"Once the season is over it will be time to analyse and see what is out there, and then make a decision ... We can assure you that there is nothing with anyone. Neither verbal, nor signed, nor agreed, and there will not be until the end of the season."

Messi, who apologised to PSG and his team mates last week, returned to training on Monday.

A source close to Argentina's captain told Reuters that he had received a formal offer to join the Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal next season, with a contract renewal at PSG not on the cards for the World Cup winner, who turns 36 next month.

The oil-rich nation appointed Messi its tourism ambassador last year and he visited Jeddah in May 2022.

He returned in January to play a friendly match with PSG against a team of Saudi League stars, when he faced his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
KKR Party Time As Rinku Magic Stuns Eden
KKR Party Time As Rinku Magic Stuns Eden
KKR's 'RRR' Seal The Deal
KKR's 'RRR' Seal The Deal
When GOAT Met King Kohli
When GOAT Met King Kohli
Is Shardul Thakur ignored in KKR squad?
Is Shardul Thakur ignored in KKR squad?
Marriage is entitled to constitutional protection: SC
Marriage is entitled to constitutional protection: SC
Fitch affirms India's sovereign rating
Fitch affirms India's sovereign rating
Imran Khan supporters storm Pak army headquarters
Imran Khan supporters storm Pak army headquarters

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

Messi And Antonela Score Style Goal

Messi And Antonela Score Style Goal

PIX: Messi named Laureus Sportsman of the Year!

PIX: Messi named Laureus Sportsman of the Year!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances