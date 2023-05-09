Messi And Antonela Score Style Goal

IMAGE: Lionel Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo arrive at the 2023 Laureus World Sport Awards Paris red carpet at Cour Vendome on Monday, May 8, 2023. Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Laureus and Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Get ready to swoon, fashionistas!

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo brought some serious style game to the red carpet at the 2023 Laureus World Sports Awards in Paris.

And let's just say, their ensembles scored more points than Messi's career goals!

From Antonela's elegant black dress with a sultry split to Leo's classic tuxedo, the couple left folks watching in awe.

Not only did Messi take home the Sportsman of the Year Award, but he also won the award on behalf of the Argentina men's football team, making him the first athlete to scoop both World Sportsman of the Year and World Team of the Year Awards in the same year.