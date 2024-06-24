News
Will injured Mbappe return in time for key Poland tie?

Will injured Mbappe return in time for key Poland tie?

June 24, 2024 23:50 IST
IMAGE: Kylian Mbappe has returned to train with the French team under constant monitoring. Photograph: Kacper Pempel/Reuters

"He's better day by day," Deschamps told reporters. "I won't deny that he is as keen to play tomorrow as he was to play against the Netherlands."

Mbappe raised hopes of a return against already-eliminated Poland in the final group game when he put on a protective mask and took part in a practice match on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters before Deschamps, France midfielder N'Golo Kante hinted that Mbappe could be back against Poland, a match France need to win to overtake Netherlands as group leaders.

"With Kylian back, I think that can help us to score and win. Clearly, it's a big plus to have Kylian back," Kante said. g

Source: REUTERS
