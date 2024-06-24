'Night club visit not behind SL's flop show in WC T20'

IMAGE: Sri Lanka had one of their poorest showings in international cricket at a World Cup in West Indies. Photograph: Ashok S / Reuters IMAGE: Sri Lanka had one of their poorest showings in international cricket at a World Cup in West Indies.

Sri Lanka's Sports Minister, Harin Fernando, has challenged critics to prove that the alleged night club visit was the cause of the cricket team's early exit from the T20 World Cup in the US and West Indies.

Sri Lanka was unable to progress to the Super 8s stage, finishing third in Group D behind South Africa and Bangladesh, who advanced.

"I challenged them (the critics) to prove it, and I will resign if they can prove it," Fernando said, referring to a comment reportedly made by his predecessor.

It has been alleged that the team was late for a practice session due to their late night out.

Fernando took over the ministry in November 2023 from Roshan Ranasinghe, who was removed from the post by President Ranil Wickremesinghe following his actions to sack the Sri Lanka Cricket management and appoint an interim committee.

The International Cricket Council subsequently suspended Sri Lanka's membership due to government interference.

Fernando stated that all the facilities were provided by the cricket governing body to the players.

Sri Lanka, who were champions in 2014, lost in the ongoing World Cup to South Africa and Bangladesh, while their game against Nepal was washed out. They only registered a win against the Netherlands.