FC Barcelna legend Xavi to play in India

FC Barcelna legend Xavi to play in India

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
March 24, 2025 21:00 IST

Xavi Hernandez

IMAGE: Xavi Hernandez tell fans to 'get ready for a special night'. Photograph: David Ramos/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Rivaldo, Xavi Hernandez, Michael Owen and Pepe were among the additional star names confirmed to take part in the Legends Face-off contest between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, here on April 6.

Among the others who have also been confirmed for the contest to be played in Navi Mumbai at the DY Patil Stadium are Javier Saviola, Phillip Cocu and Christian Karembeau.

 

“I've experienced some of the greatest rivalries in football, and now I can't wait to relive it in front of passionate Indian fans in Mumbai. Get ready for a special night,” Xavi said in a release.

Owen said,“India has some of the most passionate football fans, and I'm looking forward to stepping onto the pitch for Legends Faceoff.”

Pepe shared, “I've always loved playing in high-intensity games, and this will be no different. Looking forward to a night of great football in Mumbai.”

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
