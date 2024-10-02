News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » Why Vinesh refused to speak to PM Modi after disqualification

Why Vinesh refused to speak to PM Modi after disqualification

By REDIFF SPORTS
October 02, 2024 16:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'I didn’t want my emotions and hard work to be made fun of on social media.'

Olympic wrestler Vinesh Phogat addressed the farmers' on the completion of 200 days of their protest at Shambhu border protest site.

IMAGE: Olympic wrestler Vinesh Phogat addressed the farmers' on the completion of 200 days of their protest at Shambhu border protest site. Photograph: ANI Photo

Former Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has made a big reveal.

Vinesh, who recently announced her retirement after being disqualified from the Paris 2024 Olympics, claimed that she refused to speak with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after her disqualification.

Vinesh Phogat was disqualified ahead of her women's 50 kg freestyle final at the Paris Games in August

Phogat is now a Congress candidate for the Julana seat in the Haryana assembly elections.

'The call had come (from PM) but I refused to speak,' she said in an interview with The Lallantop.

 

'The call did not come directly to me but Indian officials who were there informed me that he (PM Modi) wanted to talk. I was ready. However, they put conditions -- no one from my team would be present, while two people from their side would record the conversation for social media,' she added.

“I didn’t want my emotions and hard work to be made fun of on social media.

“If he truly cared about athletes, he could have called without recording it, and I would have been grateful,” she said, adding that she believes Modi’s office imposed conditions to control the narrative.

“Maybe he knew 'if I speak to Vinesh she will ask about the last two years'. Maybe that’s why I was instructed that there will be no phone from my side because they can edit (video) from their end but I will not edit. I will post the original video. So they denied.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
COMMENT
Print this article
'Whole of India is with Vinesh, she is a champion'
'Whole of India is with Vinesh, she is a champion'
'Vinesh deserved atleast a silver; this is injustice'
'Vinesh deserved atleast a silver; this is injustice'
Vinesh begins campaign, receives warm welcome
Vinesh begins campaign, receives warm welcome
Can Harmanpreet Kaur lead India to T20 WC victory?
Can Harmanpreet Kaur lead India to T20 WC victory?
Prashant Kishor launches party, vows to end liquor ban
Prashant Kishor launches party, vows to end liquor ban
IAF chopper makes emergency landing in flood waters
IAF chopper makes emergency landing in flood waters
This will be Arsenal's year, reckons star player
This will be Arsenal's year, reckons star player

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

Vinesh's first reaction after Olympics heartbreak!

Vinesh's first reaction after Olympics heartbreak!

'Vinesh Should Have Apologised To Nation'

'Vinesh Should Have Apologised To Nation'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances