Vinesh deserved Silver: Perturbed coach on CAS verdict

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Wrestling Federation of India

National Wrestling coach Virendra Dahiya believes that Vinesh Phogat at least deserved a silver medal after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) dismissed her appeal for the silver medal in the women's 50kg event at the Paris Olympics.

On Wednesday, CAS released a statement to confirm that, "The application field by Vinesh Phogat on August 7 has been dismissed."

Following the verdict, Dahiya stated that it was unfortunate that the decision went against Vinesh as she at least deserved a silver medal in the women's 50kg event.

"We were hoping that the decision would be in our favour. The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), Sports Ministry and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) were hoping that the decision would be in our favour, but unfortunately, the decision was not in our favour, and we missed out on a gold medal. Vinesh is the most reputed women's wrestler in India. She is very hard-working. We are really sad because we deserved at least a silver. This is an injustice to us," Dahiya told ANI.

According to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), the verdict was originally scheduled for Tuesday, August 13 at 9:30 pm IST, but was delayed to August 16. However, the decision was announced on Wednesday.

The 2008 Olympic medalist India boxer Vijender Singh extended support to Vinesh after CAS dismissed her plea for the silver medal and told ANI,

"This is an unfortunate thing for us. We could have won gold in the Olympics if she had made it through the finals. We are standing with Vinesh and will always support her. This is sad news, and I am not happy with this news."

Vinesh was set to face Sarah Ann Hildebrandt of the United States for the gold medal on August 7.

However, she was disqualified before the women's 50kg final after exceeding the 50kg weight limit before the final on August 7.

During the weigh-in, she was found to be 100 grams over the limit.