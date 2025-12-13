Why Messi left in 22 mins: Inside Kolkata's event failure

IMAGE: Argentine footballer Lionel Messi waves, at Salt Lake Stadium during his G.O.A.T India Tour 2025, in Kolkata on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo

What should have been a landmark footballing moment in Kolkata turned into a cautionary tale on Saturday morning, as Lionel Messi’s brief appearance at the Salt Lake Stadium was cut short amid crowd mismanagement, leaving behind scenes of vandalism, anger and unanswered questions for the organisers of the G.O.A.T. Tour of India 2025.

The two-hour spectacle planned around Lionel Messi’s visit including meetings with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, cricket icon Sourav Ganguly and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ended abruptly in less than half an hour, leaving thousands of fans angry and disappointed after failing to get even a clear glimpse of the football legend.

How the day unravelled

IMAGE: Argentine footballer Lionel Messi at Salt Lake Stadium during his G.O.A.T India Tour 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Messi, accompanied by Inter Miami teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul, arrived at the Salt Lake Stadium to thunderous applause from nearly 50,000 spectators. Gates had opened at 8 am, with fans -- many of whom had paid upwards of Rs 4,000 for tickets -- waiting hours for the World Cup winner, who entered the stadium around 11.30 am.

IMAGE: Fans with Argentine footballer Lionel Messi's posters lay on the ground as they vandalise the Salt Lake Stadium, alleging poor management during the footballer's G.O.A.T India Tour 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The plan was simple: a lap of honour around the stadium, brief interactions on the field, followed by meetings with dignitaries. Instead, within minutes of stepping onto the ground, Messi found himself engulfed by politicians, VIPs, security personnel and entourages, forming a dense human barricade that blocked fans’ views almost entirely.

Wearing a puzzled, almost amused expression, Messi attempted a slow lap of the ground, stopping to sign autographs for former players. But the congestion only worsened as more officials and guests crowded around him, many appearing more interested in selfies than crowd control. From the stands, spectators could see everything except the man they had come to watch.

Crowd control collapses

As frustration mounted, boos echoed around the stadium. Bottles and chairs were thrown from the stands, causing damage to seating and decorations. The public address system crackled repeatedly with appeals from promoter Satadru Dutta, who urged the crowd to step back.

“Please leave him alone. Please clear the ground,” he pleaded.

The appeals went largely unheard. With the situation spiralling out of control, Messi’s security team cut short his lap and escorted him off the field. The 38-year-old spent barely 20–22 minutes inside the stadium before being whisked away, well short of his intended one-hour stay.

The early exit triggered widespread unrest. Sections of the stadium were ransacked, with visible damage to property as angry spectators vented their fury.

Apology and inquiry announced

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee later issued a public apology to Messi and his fans, describing the scenes at Salt Lake Stadium as deeply distressing. She also announced the formation of an inquiry committee to investigate the mismanagement that led to the collapse of the event.

“I am deeply disturbed and shocked by the mismanagement witnessed today at Salt Lake Stadium. I sincerely apologise to Lionel Messi, as well as to all sports lovers and his fans, for the unfortunate incident,” Banerjee said.

What should have been a historic celebration in one of India’s most football-loving cities instead exposed severe administrative failures from unchecked access to the field and poor crowd segregation to the absence of a clear movement plan for the sport’s biggest icon. The result was a red-letter day that unravelled in under half an hour, leaving behind damaged infrastructure, angry fans and serious questions for the organisers.