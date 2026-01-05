Why Manchester United Pulled the Plug on Amorim

IMAGE: Manchester United Manager Ruben Amorim was sacked on Monday, following the club's 1-1 draw at Leeds on Sunday. Photograph: Scott Heppell/Reuters

Manchester United's decision to sack Head Coach Ruben Amorim after just 14 months was the culmination of mounting sporting, tactical and internal concerns rather than a single flashpoint.

The Premier League club confirmed on Monday that Amorim's tenure was over, less than 24 hours after a frustrating 1-1 draw against Leeds United and a defiant post-match press conference that brought simmering tensions into the open.

'With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club's leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change,' the club said in a statement.

'This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish,' the statement further read.

Youth team Coach Darren Fletcher will take charge for Wednesday's league match against Burnley.

On Sunday, Amorim bristled at questions about his job security, delivering a defiant message that he came to United as a manager with full authority and not merely a coach taking orders.

While there are suggestions that Amorim's comments at Sunday's press conference triggered his axing, the verdict was clear given his under-performance in the hot seat.

Underwhelming results for a club of United's stature

While sixth place after 20 games may look respectable on paper, it was widely viewed inside Old Trafford as insufficient for a club that measures itself against the elite. United were already 17 points adrift of leaders Arsenal, had won just three of their last 11 league matches and showed little consistency in performances.

The lack of momentum followed a disastrous first season under Amorim, when United finished 15th -- their lowest placing in the Premier League era -- recorded a club-record number of league defeats and suffered their lowest-ever points total.

A turbulent tenure with few signs of progress

Amorim, who replaced Erik ten Hag in November 2024, arrived with a reputation as one of Europe's brightest young coaches. However, the club hierarchy felt his 14-month spell failed to deliver clear tactical evolution or sustained improvement on the pitch.

Last season ended with a loss to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final, compounding domestic struggles and amplifying doubts over the long-term direction of the team.

Tactical inflexibility and internal friction

Behind the scenes, concerns had been growing over Amorim's tactical rigidity. There was frustration that he persisted with preferred systems that did not suit the squad's strengths, despite repeated evidence on the pitch. Lack of adaptability and stubbornness to persist with the 3-4-3 formation instead of having a back four, yielded no positive results and did him in.

Reports also pointed to strained relations with the football department, including disagreements over recruitment strategy and team planning, which steadily eroded confidence in his long-term vision.

Leeds draw and a press conference tipping point

Sunday's draw with relegation-threatened Leeds United proved pivotal. The result itself was damaging, but it was Amorim's reaction that accelerated the process.

Usually measured and candid, the 40 year old bristled at questions about his job security and insisted he had arrived at United as a 'manager, not just a coach', urging senior figures to 'do your jobs'.

While some supporters applauded his honesty, the comments were seen internally as a public challenge to the club's power structure.

A familiar pattern in the post-Ferguson era

Since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, the United job has become one of the most unforgiving in world football. Amorim became the sixth permanent manager or head coach to be dismissed in that period, underlining the instability that continues to haunt the club.

Amorim had apologised to fans at the end of last season for what he called a 'disastrous' campaign, but the combination of poor results, internal discord, public criticism and a perceived unwillingness to adapt ultimately sealed his fate.

In the aftermath of his sacking, the Portuguese coach received significant backing from supporters on social media, many praising his transparency and blaming structural issues at the club.