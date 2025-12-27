HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
PIX: Manchester Utd edge Newcastle, move up to fifth

December 27, 2025 07:30 IST

Ruben Amorim's side have 29 points after 18 games, with the rest of the week's games to be played on Saturday and Sunday, while Newcastle are 11th with 23 points.

Patrick Dorgu celebrates scoring Manchester United's only goal of the match against Newcastle in the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester, on Friday.

IMAGE: Patrick Dorgu celebrates scoring Manchester United's only goal of the match against Newcastle in the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester, on Friday. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Manchester United's Patrick Dorgu struck in the first half as Ruben Amorim's side held on for an ugly 1-0 victory over Newcastle United on Friday in the year's only Boxing Day fixture to climb to fifth place in the Premier League standings.

Dorgu scored his first goal for United with a volley against the run of play in the 24th minute when Diogo Dalot's long throw was partially cleared. The ball fell to the Dane, who smashed it into the bottom left corner from 15 yards out.

 

"It was a good hit. I didn't know I could do that, but I was very happy to score my first goal in this stadium as well. It was amazing," Dorgu told Sky Sports.

"I just took what (Amorim) told me to work on my confidence and stuff. I think I did well today. I just looked at the ball, saw it drop, and I just hit it."

Manchester United's Manuel Ugarte and goalkeeper Senne Lammens watch anxiously as Newcastle United's Yoane Wissa attempts a shot at goal.

IMAGE: Manchester United's Manuel Ugarte and goalkeeper Senne Lammens watch anxiously as Newcastle United's Yoane Wissa attempts a shot at goal. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Newcastle pushed for an equaliser late on but could not break down a team missing key players, including injured captain Bruno Fernandes along with Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo, who are playing in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Man United's Benjamin Sesko hit the crossbar in the second half and Dalot had a huge chance to double the home side's lead when Lisandro Martinez picked him out with a free kick. However, Dalot fired his shot over from eight yards out.

The visitors had 16 shots to Man United's nine and thoroughly dominated the second half, leaving manager Eddie Howe to rue the chances missed in a loss that leaves them with one victory on the road this season.

Newcastle forward Anthony Gordon had a couple of good late chances, but fired his best of them over the bar. Lewis Miley also shot over at the end of regulation time.

Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez is checked in his stride by Newcastle United's Sandro Tonali.

IMAGE: Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez is checked in his stride by Newcastle United's Sandro Tonali. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

"Second half was a lot better than the first but we didn't do enough, we have to do more," Howe said. "It was not through a lack of effort, we were very dominant in that second period and I thought if we scored, we would go on to win."

Man United defender Ayden Heaven said his team's recent run of form shows they "belong in Europe".

"We want to get back there next season so we can even push for top four, possibly win the league, anything's possible," he said. "We want to keep trying."

The lone game marked the fewest top-flight Boxing Day fixtures in 43 years, in a break from the tradition of a full slate of festive fixtures that fans have long enjoyed.

The Premier League cited mounting scheduling pressures linked to the expansion of European club competitions as the key reason for the change, with a promise that next season would have a full slate of Boxing Day games once again.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
