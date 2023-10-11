News
Why Is Rishi Hanging Out With These Guys?

Why Is Rishi Hanging Out With These Guys?

By REDIFF SPORTS
October 11, 2023 13:52 IST
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited England's football training centre at St George's Park in Burton-on-Trent on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

Seven years after awarding Euro-2024 to Germany, UEFA announced that the UK and Ireland will host Euro-2028, followed by the unprecedented tandem of Italy and Turkey in 2032.

 

IMAGE: Rishi Sunak poses with England striker Harry Kane and England Manager Gareth Southgate. All photographs: Darren Staples/Pool/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A photographer directs Rishi how to pose with an England football shirt as he stands alongside Gareth and Harry.

 

IMAGE: Rishi greets Phil Foden as Harry Maguire looks on.

 

IMAGE: Rishi with Phil, Marcus Rashford, Declan Rice and Harry M.

 

IMAGE: Rishi chats with Harry K, Declan and Harry M.

 

IMAGE: The men with the toughest jobs in England, though we think Gareth, left, has probably the tougher job than Rishi, right, dealing with the expectations of the never-satisfied English fans.
Don't believe us? Watch the gripping Beckham documentary on Netflix to watch how the fans treated Becks after he was given a red card in the Argentina-England World Game in 1998.

 

IMAGE: Rishi admires the silverware.

 

IMAGE: The inevitable questions from the football media.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF SPORTS
'Sabhi taraf Tiranga he Tiranga dikh raha hai'
What's Rishi Sunak doing with Harry Kane?
Satwik-Chirag on top of the world!
Another Pakistan-based terrorist killed in mosque
Gaza-Israel: The Carnage Continues
How Amitabh Celebrated 81st Birthday
BJP shares pix of Baghel 'playing game' at Cong meet
