What's Rishi Sunak doing with Harry Kane?

What's Rishi Sunak doing with Harry Kane?

October 11, 2023 09:48 IST
Rishi Sunak

IMAGES: Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pose with an England football shirt, as he stands alongside England's striker Harry Kane, and England's manager Gareth Southgate. Photograph: Darren Staples/Reuters

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak celebrated the United Kingdom being named as hosts of the 2028 European Championship with Ireland by visiting England's footballers at St. George's Park on Tuesday.

Sandwiched between Three Lions captain Harry Kane and manager Gareth Southgate, Sunak posed for photos holding a No. 28 England sweater.

"I grew up with Euro 96 being one of the most amazing memories of my childhood," Sunak said in a statement.

 

"We have a chance to do that all over again for lots more people just like we did last year with the Lionesses (who won the 2022 Women's Euro at London's Wembley Stadium).

"We host tournaments better than anyone else. It's going to be a massive boost for the economy. We're going to welcome millions of people to the country, and it's going to inspire a whole new generation."

England were training ahead of Friday's friendly against Australia at Wembley. They will also host Italy in a Euro qualifier next Tuesday.

Ten stadiums in England, Wales, Ireland and Northern Ireland will host Euro 2028 matches.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
