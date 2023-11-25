News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Why Indian youth need a system over Messi or Ronaldo

Why Indian youth need a system over Messi or Ronaldo

By Hitesh Harisinghani, Afsar Dayatar
November 25, 2023 15:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Oliver Kahn

IMAGE: Oliver Kahn on Friday said more than idolising role models like Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, Indian youth needed a structured system to take the country's football forward. Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

German football legend Oliver Kahn emphasised the need for a structured football system to propel Indian football forward, stating that beyond idolising players like Messi or Ronaldo, youth development is crucial.

Oliver Kahn

Speaking at an event, Kahn stressed the importance of structured youth development, starting at a young age. He encouraged the cultivation of homegrown talent, insisting that India should aim to develop its own players and role models.

 

Kahn acknowledged the significance of having role models like Messi and Ronaldo but emphasised the importance of nurturing Indian talent.

Oliver Kahn

He highlighted the need for India to develop its coaching talent and establish a unique football philosophy. While external assistance can be beneficial, he insisted that the core development must come from within the country.

Reflecting on his own football journey, Kahn recalled his final professional game in India in 2008 for Bayern Munich against Mohun Bagan at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Oliver Kahn

He expressed the mixed emotions of that moment, recognising the special connection with Indian fans. Kahn urged the development of a distinct Indian style and philosophy, stressing that the country's strength should come from within.

Oliver Kahn

Recalling his early struggles, Kahn shared his journey of overcoming doubts about his goalkeeping abilities.

Oliver Kahn

He stressed the importance of willpower, a never-give-up spirit, and a strong work ethic. Kahn reminisced about receiving the call from Uli Hoeness inviting him to join Bayern Munich as their No 1 goalkeeper, a dream opportunity that required dedication and hard work to achieve.

Oliver Kahn

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Hitesh Harisinghani, Afsar Dayatar
COMMENT
Print this article
The football stars who visited Kolkata
The football stars who visited Kolkata
Ronaldo's diet prepared by NASA scientists, says Ramiz
Ronaldo's diet prepared by NASA scientists, says Ramiz
V V S Laxman to replace Dravid as India head coach?
V V S Laxman to replace Dravid as India head coach?
'If possibly Hardik was in the team in the final....'
'If possibly Hardik was in the team in the final....'
PHOTOS: Modi flies in Tejas fighter jet
PHOTOS: Modi flies in Tejas fighter jet
BJP seeks EC action against Rahul over election post
BJP seeks EC action against Rahul over election post
Tunnel ops: Experts mulling vertical, manual drilling
Tunnel ops: Experts mulling vertical, manual drilling

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

Kahn moved by Kolkata farewell

Kahn moved by Kolkata farewell

Kahn holds bittersweet memories

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances