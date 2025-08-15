Why A Chess Master Has Complained Against AICF

International Master Atanu Lahiri, a former joint secretary, AICF, in a complaint to the Registrar of Societies, Tamil Nadu has urged the initiation of a probe on alleged mismanagement or misuse of AICF funds and even dissolve the chess body if gross violation of its objectives and obligations were found.

Kindly note the image has been published only for representational purposes. Photograph: Utrojao/Pixabay

In a year when Indian chess players were bringing laurels for the country winning several global tournaments, all is not well it seems with the All India Chess Federation (AICF), say chess players and officials.

Cash doles not permitted by byelaws, not holding the annual general meeting and turning a blind eye on the anti-player actions of state chess associations are the charges lodged against the AICF.

International Master Atanu Lahiri, a former joint secretary, AICF, in a complaint to the Registrar of Societies, Tamil Nadu has urged the initiation of a probe on alleged mismanagement or misuse of AICF funds and even dissolve the chess body if gross violation of its objectives and obligations were found.

Chess players and former AICF officials claim that the AICF management has started doling out cash to its members state chess associations with an eye on votes.

Lahiri has lodged a complaint with the Registrar of Societies, Tamil Nadu against the cash dole of Rs 7 lakh per state association.

The AICF is registered under the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act.

Terming the distribution of Rs 7 lakh to 25 members on February 28, 2025 by AICF as illegal and misuse of funds Lahiri in his complaint said: 'These payments were made without any bills, receipts or vouchers to justify the disbursement.

'Shockingly, this payment was made even to members who have been inactive and have contributed no services or activity to the AICF in the recent past. This clearly demonstrates that the payment was not based on any legitimate claim or work done,' Lahiri stated in his complaint.

Lahiri said the payment contravenes Section 25(2) of the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act, 1975 which prohibits dividing of the funds of a registered society by the way of bonus or dividend or otherwise among its members.

According to Lahiri, AICF funds are contributed by players, tournament organisers and the chess community across India and are meant exclusively for the charitable objectives of the society.

In his complaint, Lahiri also cited the payment of Rs 10 lakh to Grandmaster Dibyendu Barua in November 2024 as a reward for being the head of the Indian delegation for the Chess Olympiad.

'This appears to be another instance of unauthorised personal gain from Society funds by an office bearer of AICF in contravention of Section 25(3) of Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act 1975,' Lahiri stated.

'No payment shall be made out of the funds of the registered society to the president or any officer of the society by way of honorarium for any service rendered by him to the society,' Lahiri quoted the provisions of the said Section 25 (3).

Barua is vice president of the AICF.

Lahiri has requested the Tamil Nadu Registrar of Societies to:

a. Initiate a detailed inquiry on financial mismanagement and misuse of AICF funds;

b. Lodge a criminal complaint and those who had received the monies;

c. Take steps to recover the monies;

d. Consider appointing an administrator to oversee AICF affairs during the investigation period and

e. Consider dissolution of the AICF if gross violation of its objectives and regulatory obligations were found.

But this is not the first time AICF has distributed monies to state associations.

A couple of years ago about Rs 3 lakh was given to state associations to promote chess in their state, said a former official.

"At that time, the payment was on an reimbursable basis on expenses incurred and on submission of bills. The state associations had to submit an affidavit/undertaking on the usage of the funds. Some state associations refused to submit the affidavit and declined the funds," the former AICF official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Only the AICF general body can permit such huge payments to players and others, the former official added.

Delay in holding AGM

The delay in submitting audited accounts and holding the annual general meeting is another complaint.

"June 30 has come and gone. There is no inkling about holding the AGM and also the audited accounts. Normally the AICF AGMs are held before June end every fiscal. It is the duty of the AICF secretary to see that the AGM is held and also the day to day working of the chess body," said the former official.

The latest audited accounts for AICF available on its Web site was for the year 2022-2023.

According to the people in the know, the AICF is in a limbo owing to power struggle amongst the office bearers.

The president and secretary do not seem to be working together, which came out in the case of the All Bihar Chess Association issue, stakeholders pointed out to this correspondent.

"The president and secretary should have at least a working relationship so that the body's regular as well as other major activities go smoothly. The World Cup, a prestigious event, has been allotted to India by the International Chess Federation. There is no news from AICF on that front," the former official said.

The FIDE World Cup for chess will be held in India between October 30 and November 27, 2025.

According to the International Chess Federation or FIDE, the tournament will feature the world's best players battling for the coveted title and qualification spots in the 2026 FIDE Candidates Tournament.

'Further details, including the announcement of the host city, will be released in due course,' FIDE had said earlier.

Earlier, unconfirmed reports had said the event will be held in Delhi and later Goa also figured as the venue.

Senior Delhi Chess Association and Goa Chess Association officials had told this correspondent that they are unaware of any move to hold the World Cup in Delhi or Goa.

AICF President Nitin Narang and Secretary Dev A Patel declined to comment on the issues.

Venkatachari Jagannathan can be reached at venkatacharijagananthan@gmail.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff