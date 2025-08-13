India to get its first-ever chess league!

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

An online chess platform has partnered with a sports promotion foundation to launch the Indian Chess League and strengthen the sport's ecosystem in the country with a slew of initiatives, including identifying and nurturing the underprivileged young talents.

The country's chess landscape is undergoing substantial growth in recent years both in terms of the number of grandmasters and the performance of Indian players on the

"T9L QUBE incubated startup RookTook partners with STAIRS Foundation to foster chess development with an ambition to nurture young Indian talent," a press release stated.

RookTook is a chess platform that allows individuals to participate in daily tournaments and earn rewards.

STAIRS stands for Society for Transformation, Inclusion & Recognition through Sports and it is an initiative focussed on grassroots sports and youth development.