Home  » Sports » WHIL: Mullan guides Bengal Tigers to win over Delhi Pipers

WHIL: Mullan guides Bengal Tigers to win over Delhi Pipers

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read
January 14, 2025 21:02 IST

Kathryn Mullan scores a field gold to help Bengal Tigers to victory in their Women's Hockey India League match in Ranchi on Tuesday

IMAGE: Kathryn Mullan scores a field gold to help Bengal Tigers to victory in their Women's Hockey India League match in Ranchi on Tuesday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hockey India League/X

Kathryn Mullan struck the only goal of the match to lead Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers to a narrow 1-0 win over Delhi SG Pipers in the Women's Hockey India League (HIL), in Ranchi on Tuesday.

Mullan (23') scored against the run of play in the second quarter. The Tigers fought tooth and nail to hold on to the one-goal lead for the rest of the game.

The Pipers earned a couple of penalty corners with five minutes left in the first quarter but Deepika's attempts on goal were saved by Grace O'Hanlon.

 

The Tigers also earned a penalty corner in the last minute of the quarter but failed to muster a shot on goal.

The Pipers won a penalty corner early into the second quarter but Stephanie De Groof's shot was shut down by Grace O'Hanlon again.

The Pipers' onslaught continued in the minutes that followed but Grace and the Tigers' defensive unit remained alert in goal to deny Deepika and Preeti Dubey's shots.

However, on the 23-minute mark, the Tigers' embarked on a counter attack and found Mullan who lifted the ball over a rushing keeper Elodie Picard to score.

The Pipers surged ahead in search for an equaliser towards the end of the second quarter but the Tigers scrambled to defend their slender 1-0 lead.

In the last quarter, the Pipers began pushing the Tigers into their own half and created multiple chances and a few more penalty corners but Deepika and Navneet Kaur could not find the back of the net.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

