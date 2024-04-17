When Sumo Wrestlers Wrestle

Glimpses from the Honozumo ceremonial sumo tournament at the Yasukuni shrine in Tokyo.

The Honozumo tournament has been held every year since 1869 at the shrine.

THE TRAINING

IMAGE: Sumo wrestlers take part in a training session before the tournament. All photographs: Issei Kato/Reuters

FAN MOMENTS

IMAGE: Fans watch sumo wrestlers during the training session.

IMAGE: A woman takes a selfie with a sumo wrestler.

IMAGE: Fans watch the sumo tournament.

IMAGE: The traditional Japanese topknots worn by sumo wrestlers.

THE RING ENTRANCE CEREMONY

IMAGE: Mongolian-born Grand Sumo champion Yokozuna Terunofuji takes part in a ring entering ceremony with his son Temujin wearing the traditional kesho-mawashi apron.

IMAGE: Sumo wrestlers perform the ring entrance ceremony.

THE BOUTS BEGIN

IMAGE: Mongolia-born sumo wrestlers Kirishima and Hoshoryu compete during the tournament.

IMAGE: Sumo wrestlers wrestle.

IMAGE: The slam.

