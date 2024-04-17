News
When Sumo Wrestlers Wrestle

When Sumo Wrestlers Wrestle

By REDIFF SPORTS
April 17, 2024 13:07 IST
Glimpses from the Honozumo ceremonial sumo tournament at the Yasukuni shrine in Tokyo.

The Honozumo tournament has been held every year since 1869 at the shrine.

 

THE TRAINING

IMAGE: Sumo wrestlers take part in a training session before the tournament. All photographs: Issei Kato/Reuters

 

 

 

 

FAN MOMENTS

IMAGE: Fans watch sumo wrestlers during the training session.

 

 

IMAGE: A woman takes a selfie with a sumo wrestler.

 

IMAGE: Fans watch the sumo tournament.

 

IMAGE: The traditional Japanese topknots worn by sumo wrestlers.

 

THE RING ENTRANCE CEREMONY

IMAGE: Mongolian-born Grand Sumo champion Yokozuna Terunofuji takes part in a ring entering ceremony with his son Temujin wearing the traditional kesho-mawashi apron.

 

IMAGE: Sumo wrestlers perform the ring entrance ceremony.

 

THE BOUTS BEGIN

IMAGE: Mongolia-born sumo wrestlers Kirishima and Hoshoryu compete during the tournament.

 

IMAGE: Sumo wrestlers wrestle.

 

IMAGE: The slam.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF SPORTS
