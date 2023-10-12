When Subedar Neeraj Chopra Met Army Chief

The Indian Army organised a felicitation ceremony on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, to honour its personnel who won medals for the country in the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

General Manoj C Pande honoured the athletes for their remarkable performances in the 19th Asian Games at the Manekshaw Centre in the national capital.

At the felicitation programme was World Javelin champion Neeraj Chopra, who won his second Asian Games gold at Hangzhou and holds the rank of Subedar in the army.

The Indian contingent accomplished its target of 'Iss Baar, 100 Paar' with a haul of 107 medals at the Asian Games -- 28 Gold, 38 Silver, 41 Bronze. Of these, athletes from the army accounted for 20 medals -- 3 Gold, 7 Silver, 10 Bronze.

Apart from Neeraj, Naib Subedar Avinash Sable, representing the army in the 3000 metres steeplechase, and Arjun Deshwal in the men's kabaddi team event won gold medals for the country.

While India recorded its best-ever medal tally at the 2023 Asian Games, the army contingent also bettered its haul of 13 medals in the 2019 Jakarta Asian Games.

IMAGE: General Manoj C Pande interacts with Subedar Neeraj Chopra, World Champion, Olympic Gold Medalist, Asian Gold Medalist. All Photographs: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: General Pande interacts with Naib Subedar Avinash Sable and Subedar Neeraj Chopra along with army personnel who participated in the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023.

IMAGE: 'It feels good to be catching up with each other after returning home with our best-ever medal haul from the Hangzhou Games,' Neeraj said at the event. 'It was a privilege to meet the army chief, who is always at the forefront when it comes to supporting and encouraging athletes.' 'We are proud to be representing the army, regardless of whether we are in combat or sports. It feels us with pride to represent India and the army at such sporting events.'

IMAGE: General Pande congratulates Neeraj on achieving Asian Games glory.

IMAGE: And an army memento for Neeraj.

IMAGE: The COAS with the athletes, here and below.

