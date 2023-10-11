News
Rediff.com  » Sports » When Modi Met Neeraj Chopra...

When Modi Met Neeraj Chopra...

By REDIFF SPORTS
October 11, 2023 12:19 IST
'The new mindset of young India no longer settles for mere participation; it aspires to clinch medals and victories.'

IMAGES: Prime Minister Narendra D Modi interacts with Asian Games gold medallist Neeraj Chopra. Photographs: ANI Photo
 

Indian athletes won 107 medals at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, including 28 gold medals, and Prime Minister Narendra D Modi hailed the achievement as a testament to India's transformation into a sporting nation.

"The new mindset of young India no longer settles for mere participation; it aspires to clinch medals and victories," Modi told the Asian Games contingent at the Major Dhyan Chand stadium in New Delhi

India's women athletes accounted for half the medals won by the country's 660 member contingent.

"This Asian Games featured 125 athletes who were nurtured through the Khelo India programme, and they clinched a remarkable 40 medals," Modi pointed out.

IMAGES: Ruturaj Gaikwad, who captained India's Asian Games gold medal-winning team, interacts with Modi as Rinku Singh looks on. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anand Salvi/Rediff.com

