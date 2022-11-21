When Ranveer Met Bolt, Pep, Stokes...

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh had a day to remember as he caught up with some of the world's greatest sportspeople at the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday.

Ranveer, who played the incomparable Kapil Dev in '83, looked every bit the sports fan as he clicked selfies with sprint all-time legend Usain Bolt, NBA star Shaquille O'Neal, Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola, premier all-rounder Ben Stokes, football greats Francesco Totti and Sergio Ramos among others

A look at Ranveer's day out with the sports stars in Abu Dhabi:

IMAGE: With Usain Bolt, the greatest sprinter of all time. Photographs: Ranveer Singh/Instagram

IMAGE: With basketball hall of famer Shaquille O'Neal.

IMAGE: With Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola.

IMAGE: With Ben Stokes, who just won the T20 World Cup medal to keep company with his ODI World Cup medal.

IMAGE: With Universe Boss Chris Gayle.

IMAGE: With Italy and Roma football great Francesco Totti.

IMAGE: With PSG defender Sergio Ramos.

IMAGE: With F1 great Felipe Massa.

IMAGE: With Islam Ramazanovich Makhachev, Russian professional mixed martial artist.

IMAGE: With England fast bowler Jofra Archer.

IMAGE: With England cricketers Joe Root and Jimmy Anderson.

IMAGE: With Christian Horner, the team principal of F1 champions Red Bull.

IMAGE: With Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

IMAGE: With Nottingham Forest midfielder Jesse Lingard.