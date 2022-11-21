News
Rediff.com  » Sports » What Are Messi-Ronaldo Doing In Kolkata?

What Are Messi-Ronaldo Doing In Kolkata?

By REDIFF SPORTS
November 21, 2022 14:32 IST
IMAGE: A confectioner in Kolkata displays confectionery created in the likeness of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi on Sunday, the opening day of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: An artist paints a mural of Messi on a wall in Kolkata on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo
 

IMAGE: Artist Sudarshan Patnaik gives finishing touches on Sunday to a sand sculpture in Puri ahead of the FIFA World Cup. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/ Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF SPORTS
FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

