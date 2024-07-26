News
Serena, Djokovic, Spielberg Party In Paris

Serena, Djokovic, Spielberg Party In Paris

By REDIFF SPORTS
July 26, 2024 12:15 IST
Celebrities from the worlds of sports, fashion, music and film converged on Thursday, July 25, 2024, at the 'The Prelude To The Olympics' party at the Louis Vuitton Foundation in Paris.

Tennis greats Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic and NBA legend LeBron James were some of the sports stars in attendance. Among the fashion, music and film fraternity, the guest list included Steven Spielberg, legendary rockstar Mick Jagger, Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron and Zendaya among others.

The event was co-hosted by Theron, Serena, Rosalía and Omar (Netflix's Lupin) Sy on the eve of the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games.

 

IMAGE: Serena Williams, who has won a record four Olympic gold medals -- including three in women's doubles -- attends the 'The Prelude to the Olympics' party in a classic black suit. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Novak Djokovic with wife Jelena. Interestingly, Djoko has never won an Olympics gold medal with his best effort being the bronze at the Beijing Olympics in 2008. Paris could be his last chance to win the elusive gold medal. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Champion skier Lindsey Vonn, who has won a gold and bronze medal at the Winter Olympics. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Steven Spielberg, master film-maker. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Charlize Theron, Oscar winner. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

 

IMAGE: French actor Omar Sy, star of Netflix's enthralling series Lupin. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Director Spike Lee. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Renowned French fashion designer Christian Louboutin, who is popular for his high-end women's shoes. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Mick Jagger, who turns 81 on Friday, July 26, with his 37-year-old girlfriend Melanie Hamrick, choreographer and writer. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters
