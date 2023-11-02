When Modi Met Sheetal Devi

IMAGE: Modi blesses the 16 year old from Jammu who won two gold medals at the Asian Para Games. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra D Modi interacted with India's Asian Para Games contingent at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

"You bring along new hopes and renewed enthusiasm whenever you come here," Modi told the athletes, adding that he was not only following the developments at the Para Asian Games very closely but also living through it.

IMAGE: Modi with India's Asian Para Games contingent at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Modi signs an autograph for an athlete. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: The athletes with Modi, Minister of Sports Anurag Thakur and Minister of State for Sports Nisith Pramanik. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com