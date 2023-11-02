News
Rediff.com  » Sports » When Modi Met Sheetal Devi

When Modi Met Sheetal Devi

By REDIFF SPORTS
November 02, 2023 11:37 IST
IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra D Modi with armless archer Sheetal Devi, who made history at the Asian Para Games, here and below. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

 

IMAGE: Modi blesses the 16 year old from Jammu who won two gold medals at the Asian Para Games. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

 

Prime Minister Narendra D Modi interacted with India's Asian Para Games contingent at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

"You bring along new hopes and renewed enthusiasm whenever you come here," Modi told the athletes, adding that he was not only following the developments at the Para Asian Games very closely but also living through it.

 

IMAGE: Modi with India's Asian Para Games contingent at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Modi signs an autograph for an athlete. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The athletes with Modi, Minister of Sports Anurag Thakur and Minister of State for Sports Nisith Pramanik. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

REDIFF SPORTS
