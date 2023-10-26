News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » India shines: Historic 73 medals at Asian Para Games

India shines: Historic 73 medals at Asian Para Games

Source: PTI
October 26, 2023 15:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Para Asian Games

Photographs: Kind Courtesy Anurag Thakur/X

In a monumental achievement, Indian para-athletes have set a new record by securing their highest-ever gold medal tally at the Asian Para Games.

The Indian contingent has surpassed its previous record from the 2018 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China, with a total of 73 medals in the current edition.

Nithya Sre's remarkable bronze medal win in the Women's Singles SH6 event marked a significant milestone, surpassing India's best performance.

 

Para Asian Games

Notably, Indian shooter Sidhartha Babu clinched a gold medal with a stellar performance in the R6 Mixed 50m Rifles Prone SH-1 category, setting a new Asian Para Games Record with an impressive score of 247.7. His victory also secures a Paralympics quota for India in the Paris 2024 Paralympics. Avani Lekhara finished in 8th place in the finals of the same event.

Bhagyashri Madhavrao Jhadav exhibited exceptional sporting prowess by winning the silver medal in Women's Shot Put-F34 with a remarkable throw of 7.54m. Furthermore, Archer Adil Mohamed Nazir Ansari and Naveen Dalal secured a bronze medal in the Archery Men's Doubles - W1 Open event, achieving a commendable score of 125-120.

The medals continued to pour in on Day 4, with Sukant Kadam's outstanding performance earning him a bronze in Men's Badminton Singles SL-4.

Para Asian Games

India's dominance extended to athletics as well, with a notable double podium finish in Men's Shot Put-F46. Sachin Khilari secured the gold medal and a Games Record with a massive throw of 16.03, while Rohit Hooda achieved a personal best, winning the bronze with a throw of 14.56.

Shreyansh Trivedi's remarkable bronze in the Men's 100m T-37 at the Asian Para Games, with a remarkable time of 12.24 seconds, added to India's growing medal tally.

Para-athlete Narayan Thakur also made a significant contribution by capturing the bronze in the Men's 100m T-35 with a time of 14.37, securing his second medal at the Asian Para Games.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
World Cup 2023: Who Can Make It To Semis?
World Cup 2023: Who Can Make It To Semis?
5 Fastest World Cup Centuries
5 Fastest World Cup Centuries
Praggnanandhaa held; Gukesh draws with Mamedov
Praggnanandhaa held; Gukesh draws with Mamedov
WB minister hospitalised after fainting in court
WB minister hospitalised after fainting in court
Shall I shoot myself too? RPF jawan asked wife
Shall I shoot myself too? RPF jawan asked wife
Vikram lander raised dust on landing, created Halo
Vikram lander raised dust on landing, created Halo
Maratha quota: Nizam-era document panel gets extension
Maratha quota: Nizam-era document panel gets extension

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

Is England Planning To Use Akhilesh?

Is England Planning To Use Akhilesh?

World Cup 2023: MVPI: Bumrah Only Indian In Top 5

World Cup 2023: MVPI: Bumrah Only Indian In Top 5

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances