India shines: Historic 73 medals at Asian Para Games

Photographs: Kind Courtesy Anurag Thakur/X

In a monumental achievement, Indian para-athletes have set a new record by securing their highest-ever gold medal tally at the Asian Para Games.

The Indian contingent has surpassed its previous record from the 2018 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China, with a total of 73 medals in the current edition.

Nithya Sre's remarkable bronze medal win in the Women's Singles SH6 event marked a significant milestone, surpassing India's best performance.

Notably, Indian shooter Sidhartha Babu clinched a gold medal with a stellar performance in the R6 Mixed 50m Rifles Prone SH-1 category, setting a new Asian Para Games Record with an impressive score of 247.7. His victory also secures a Paralympics quota for India in the Paris 2024 Paralympics. Avani Lekhara finished in 8th place in the finals of the same event.

Bhagyashri Madhavrao Jhadav exhibited exceptional sporting prowess by winning the silver medal in Women's Shot Put-F34 with a remarkable throw of 7.54m. Furthermore, Archer Adil Mohamed Nazir Ansari and Naveen Dalal secured a bronze medal in the Archery Men's Doubles - W1 Open event, achieving a commendable score of 125-120.

The medals continued to pour in on Day 4, with Sukant Kadam's outstanding performance earning him a bronze in Men's Badminton Singles SL-4.

India's dominance extended to athletics as well, with a notable double podium finish in Men's Shot Put-F46. Sachin Khilari secured the gold medal and a Games Record with a massive throw of 16.03, while Rohit Hooda achieved a personal best, winning the bronze with a throw of 14.56.

Shreyansh Trivedi's remarkable bronze in the Men's 100m T-37 at the Asian Para Games, with a remarkable time of 12.24 seconds, added to India's growing medal tally.

Para-athlete Narayan Thakur also made a significant contribution by capturing the bronze in the Men's 100m T-35 with a time of 14.37, securing his second medal at the Asian Para Games.