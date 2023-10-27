News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Armless archer Sheetal Devi makes history at Asian Para Games

Armless archer Sheetal Devi makes history at Asian Para Games

Source: PTI
October 27, 2023 16:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Becomes first Indian woman to win 2 Asian Para Games gold

16-year-old Sheetal Devi from Jammu and Kashmir, now has a hat-trick of medals at the Asian Para Games

IMAGE: 16-year-old Sheetal Devi from Jammu and Kashmir, now has a hat-trick of medals at the Asian Para Games. Photograph: Kind courtesy Narendra Modi/X

Teenaged armless archer Sheetal Devi on Friday became the first Indian woman to win two gold medals in a single edition of the Asian Para Games by claiming the top honours in the women's individual compound event in Hangzhou.

It is a hat-trick of medals for the 16-year-old from Jammu and Kashmir, who holds her bow with her foot.

Earlier this week, Sheetal won a gold in the compound mixed team event and women's doubles silver.

 

Discovered at a military camp in a remote part of Kishtwar and adopted by the Indian Army in her childhood, Sheetal, who became the first armless woman to win a Para World Archery Championships medal in July, defeated Singapore's Alim Nur Syahidah 144-142 in the gold medal match.

Ankur Dhama had become the first Indian to win two gold medals in a single edition earlier this week.

India's medal rush continued on the penultimate day of competitions as the country's tally swelled to 94 medals with shuttlers contributing with nine medals.

Reigning Paralympic champion shuttler Pramod Bhagat secured a gold medal in the single SL3 category as he outplayed compatriot Nitesh Kumar 22-20, 21-19 in the final.

"Firstly a huge congratulations to Nitesh Kumar, I think he played the game of his life, but unfortunately ended up with a silver, He is a brilliant player and pushes me till the edge which he did today.” said Bhagat.

"Somehow even when I was trailing, I had a belief that I would make a comeback and could win, the thought of losing never occurred to me. I focused on 1 point at a time and made it possible," he added.

Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist IAS officer Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj bettered his bronze from the last edition by winning gold in the SL4 final. Sukant Kadam took home the bronze in the same event.

Thulasmathi Murugesan warded off the challenge posed by local shuttler Yang Qiuxia by ekeing out a 21-19, 21-19 win to clinch the the coveted yellow metal in the women's SU5 final. Additionally, India's Manisha Ramadass grabbed the bronze medal.

In the men's doubles SL3-SLF4, Nitesh and Tarun won the gold while Bhagat combined with Sukant to bag the bronze.

Reigning Paralympic champion Krishna Nagar settled for a silver as he went down fighting 10-21, 21-8, 11-21 against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai in the men's SH6 final.

In athletics, Raman Sharma reigned supreme in the men's 1500m T38 event with a new Asian and Games record time of 4:20.80s while javelin throwers Pradeep Kumar (25.94m) and Laxit (21.20m) clinched the silver and bronze medals in the F54 event with personal best efforts.

Discus thrower Lakshmi too found a place on the podium as she bagged the bronze medal with a personal best effort of 22.55m in the women's F37.38 final.

Archers Rakesh Kumar defeated Iran's Alisin Manshaezadeh in 144(10)-144(9) in a shoot-off to win the silver medal in men's compound event.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Is Gambhir Taking Another Shot At Dhoni?
Is Gambhir Taking Another Shot At Dhoni?
Thala Hints He Will Return For IPL 2024
Thala Hints He Will Return For IPL 2024
ICC WC, PHOTOS: South Africa have Pak on the mat
ICC WC, PHOTOS: South Africa have Pak on the mat
WB minister hospitalised after fainting in court
WB minister hospitalised after fainting in court
Shall I shoot myself too? RPF jawan asked wife
Shall I shoot myself too? RPF jawan asked wife
Vikram lander raised dust on landing, created Halo
Vikram lander raised dust on landing, created Halo
Maratha quota: Nizam-era document panel gets extension
Maratha quota: Nizam-era document panel gets extension

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

Australia keen to continue aggressive style against NZ

Australia keen to continue aggressive style against NZ

Rifle shooters Arjun, Tilottama book Olympic berths

Rifle shooters Arjun, Tilottama book Olympic berths

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances